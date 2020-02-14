Bhima-Koregaon case transferred to NIA court; accused to appear before judge on Feb 28

A file photo of Rona Wilson, one of the accused in Bhima Koregaon case

A Pune-based sessions' judge court on Friday allowed the transfer of the Bhima Koregaon violence-Elgar Parishad case to a court under the jurisdiction of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The Maharashtra government hasn’t objected to the transfer of case to the NIA’s jurisdiction, according to news reports.

All the accused in the case have been asked to be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai on Feb 28, as per news reports.

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court passes an order to transfer all the records and further proceedings of the case to Special NIA Court, Mumbai. All the accused in the case to be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai on 28th February. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

The NIA had moved a Special Court seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon-Bhima case to a Special NIA Court in Mumbai on Jan 30 this year. The Pune Police had said at the time that they would hand over the case to the NIA only after getting written orders from Maharashtra Director General of Police.