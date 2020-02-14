Bhima-Koregaon case transferred to NIA court; accused to appear before judge on Feb 28

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court passes an order to transfer all the records and further proceedings of the case to Special NIA Court, Mumbai. All the accused in the case to be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai on 28th February.— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
Demanding a probe into the manner in which the Pune Police had investigated the case, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had said the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is scared that its skeletons will come out in a fresh look at the case.
Senior minister Nawab Malik has labelled the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon-Bhima case as "totally fabricated" intended to malign intellectuals, Dalit and human rights activists by charging them with harbouring Maoistsand branding them as "urban Naxalites".
The case pertains to the December 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad in Pune, and the caste riots next day on January 1, 2018 in Koregaon-Bhima which left one dead, followed by the police swoop on over a dozen activists across India in June and August 2018 on charges of anti-national activities, planning to create political disturbances and wage a war against India, conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrowing the government.
(with IANS inputs)