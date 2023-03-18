Brazilian national arrested at Delhi IGI airport with Rs 60 lakh cocaine tablets in his body

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/REPRESENTATIVE Brazilian national arrested at Delhi's IGI airport with Rs 60 lakh cocaine tablets in his body

New Delhi: The customs officials arrested a Brazilian national at the Delhi Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine tablets worth Rs 60,16,000 by hiding them in his body. According to a senior customs official, the accused was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on the basis of specific information.

"The Brazil national departed from Sao Paulo Airport (Brazil) for Dubai and finally arrived at the IGI Airport, New Delhi on March 11 from Dubai. He was diverted to the green channel by the Customs officials for the X-ray of his baggage. On his medical examination, certain material was found to be secreted inside his body," the official said, as per IANS.

85 oval-shaped tablets recovered

Further, the official stated that following the medical procedure, 85 oval-shaped tablets totalling 752 grammes of what was believed to be drugs were recovered. When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to contain commercial quantities of cocaine, he added.

"In view of the above, it was clear that the accused had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of the NDPS Act 1985. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, on March 14," the official said.

The official also informed that a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act.

