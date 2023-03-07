Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held for carrying cocaine worth Rs 30 crore hidden in stomach

Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals were intercepted with concealed narcotic substances at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The Nigerian nationals were trying to smuggle in cocaine ingested by them worth nearly Rs 30 core packed in capsules. A medical examination confirmed that the two Nigerians were hiding cocaine in their stomach. As per reports, they purged 167 ingested capsules in 3 days.

Accused were travelling from Lagos via Addis Ababa

Acting on intelligence inputs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted two passengers after they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa on Friday, the official said.

DRI officials produced the duo in a court and sought their medical examination on the grounds that they might have concealed drugs in their bodies.

Accused purged 167 ingested capsules in 3 days

Later, a medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance. The duo purged 167 capsules over three days, he said.

The capsules contained a total of 2.97 kg of cocaine worth Rs 29.76 crore, the DRI official said. While the duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a court has remanded them in judicial custody, the official said.

