How a brain dead Surat woman gave new lease of life to 7 people in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad

Brain dead Surat woman Kumari Patel organs donated to 7 people in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

There are very few selfless people whose will to help others never ends even when they themselves are in pain. One such example has been set by a Surat woman who was declared brain dead but donated her heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and eyes to those in need.

On May 19, 46-year-old Kumari Patel from Bardoli Takula of Surat dealt with high blood pressure due to which she was unable to get up. She was taken to hospital where her CT scan was conducted when doctors found that the woman had suffered brain haemorrhage.

Though she was operated by neurosurgeons in Shalby Hospital in Surat but was declared brain dead on June 5.

Kumari Patel's husband, who is a farmer and associated with US-based group helping Covid patients, and her sons decided to donate his wife's organs.

The victim's family received guidance from Donate Life NGO on how can they help others in distress.

The family got in touch with State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) but find no recipient for heart in Gujarat. Upon searching more, the heart was transported for Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai where the taker was one 46-year-old woman.

The lungs were alloted to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad where the taker was a 31-year-old woman.

One kidney was transplated to a patient at Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad while the other one and liver were transplanted to recipients at IKDRC in Ahmedabad. The woman's eyes were donated to eye bank Lokdrashti in Surat.

