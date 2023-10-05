BJP tweets poster of Rahul Gandhi portraying him as new age 'Ravan', says 'Bharat Khatre Mein Hai'

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4INDIA BJP tweets poster of Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being anti-India

Lok Sabha elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched an all-out attack against Rahul Gandhi and portrayed the Congress leader as the new age 'Ravan' saying his aim is to destroy India.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the BJP shared a poster of Rahul Gandhi in which the party portrayed him as the new age 'Ravan' and wrote, "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."

The poster shared by BJP also says, "Ravan.. A Congress party production... Directed by George Soros".

George Soros is a Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist who has been accused of interfering in India's internal affairs to destabilise the country. He has also been accused of running several anti-India propagandas.

Earlier in June this year, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting people who are funded by the Hungarian-American businessman during his US visit.

The saffron party raised questions and asked Congress to clarify whether Rahul had met Sunita Viswanath, who is associated with George Soros, during his trip to the U.S

"The leaders of BJP and our workers have received information that an FIR has been lodged against a BJP leader for taking a stand regarding Rahul Gandhi's US visit. There are unanswered questions. Did he meet Sunita Vishwanath? We all know about (American businessman) George Soros' intention to destabilise the democratically elected government in India," Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

She was referring to the FIR lodged against BJP IT Cell national Convenor Amit Malviya in Karnataka, as the saffron party leader had tweeted a video with certain references to Rahul Gandhi.

"I draw your attention to 116 Congress Resolution 160 in the House of Representatives in February 2019. This resolution expresses concern regarding the threat posed to democracy by theocratic groups operating in South Asia, and a part of the resolution speaks about the affiliation between the Islamic Circle in North America and Jamaat-e-Islami. The Congress has neither refuted a meeting between Gandhi and an individual funded and financially supported by Soros, nor has the Congress party rejected the role of a certain Mr. Tazim Ansari, who has links with organisations. It is expected that the Congress party, given its draconian past, will leverage any available instruments to stifle those who voice an opinion against Gandhi," Irani added.

With inputs from IANS

