NewsClick founder conspired to peddle narrative that Kashmir, Arunachal are disputed territories, say police

Arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha allegedly conspired to peddle the narrative that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories, the Delhi Police said.

Prabir Purkayastha, Editor-in-Chief and founder of NewsClick, was arrested on Tuesday hours after raids were conducted at his premises under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- UAPA -- over allegations that his news portal received money for propagating pro-China propaganda.

"Secret inputs revealed that Purkayastha, Neville Roy Singham and some other Chinese employees of Singham-owned Shanghai-based company have exchanged mails which expose their intent to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not part of India," the Delhi Police said.

"Such attempts by these persons reveal their conspiracy to peddle a narrative, both globally and domestically, that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories. Their attempts to tinker with the northern borders of India and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India in maps amount to an act intended towards undermining the unity and territorial integrity of India," the Delhi Police said in its remand application.

NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty has also been arrested under UAPA.

"The accused persons have also conspired to disrupt supplies and services essential to the life of community in India and abet damage and destruction of property by protraction of farmers' protest through such illegal foreign funding," the police application said.

According to the cops, another accused in the case Gautam Navlakha, who is a shareholder in the news portal, was also involved in anti-national and unlawful activities.

Reports said that Navlakha was allegedly supporting banned naxal outfits and had nexus with Pakistan's ISI agent Gulam Nabi Fai.

