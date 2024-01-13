BJP retains power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council; PM Modi, Nadda thank people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himant Biswa Sharma

The BJP has retained power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), with the saffron party bagging 25 seats in the 30-member governing body in Dima Hasao district. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Friday, ended late in the evening as the process was conducted using ballot papers, they said.

The BJP emerged victorious in 25 seats, including the six they won uncontested, they said. Debolal Garlosa, the incumbent chief executive member of NCHAC, won from Dehangi constituency.

Three seats were won by Independent candidates, they said. The NCHAC has 30 members, of whom 28 are elected and two are nominated. Polling for the 13th NCHAC was held on January 8, and a voter turnout of 85.78 per cent was recorded, officials said.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people for reposing faith in BJP. "Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in BJP. Our Party will always work to fulfil people’s aspirations. I also laud our Party Karyakartas for their hardwork," PM Modi said on X.

Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for placing their trust in BJP. This victory shows the people's approval for the developmental works carried out by our double-engine government under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Narendra ModiJi. I congratulate our party karyakartas who worked with full rigor in reaching out to the people.