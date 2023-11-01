BJP plans to get Kejriwal arrested, other I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders next, claims AAP's Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the first to be arrested as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to target top I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ED to question Kejriwal

The AAP leader held a press conference in New Delhi as Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning tomorrow in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Chadha claimed that since 2014, 95 per cent of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.

I.N.D.I.A alliance is real target: Chadha

"If you'd put the I.N.D.I.A alliance top leadership or party presidents behind the bars, then only BJP will run in the race and win solely...A strategy was formed along these lines in which BJP agencies are going to do the first arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,"

After Kejriwal, Soren is the next target: AAP

Chadha said the next target of the probe agency is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the BJP could not digest his popularity.

After Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav could be arrested so that RJD doesn't remain capable of contesting elections in Bihar, he added.

Then the focus will be shifted to West Bengal, Chadha said.

"Now after the formation of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

The BJP knows it is losing all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and that's why it is planning to get Kejriwal arrested, the AAP leader claimed.

The AAP leader also shared a list of those it claimed would be targeted by the investigative agencies.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. After these leaders, they will target Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and then top leaders of the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra," he alleged.

