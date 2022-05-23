'Congress fixed in family photo frame...': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's London remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Union minister Mukhtar and BJP leader Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi against his remarks on India's foreign policy in London, and claimed that while the Congress' existence is on "ventilator", the “idiocy” of its leaders is on "accelerator".

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi said that the Congress is not fighting a harmful ideology but is fighting with “harmful idiocy” of its own leaders.

Speaking with reporters after addressing a Haj orientation programme, the senior BJP leader alleged that the “Congress' craze to criticise” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the level of a “conspiracy to defame the country”.

He claimed that the Congress is now not acceptable even in a “mohalla (locality)" due to its “negative feudal mindset"

"Fixed in a family photo frame, the Congress has confined itself to becoming a fake kitty party," he alleged, adding that this has led to an “exodus” from the Congress.

The Congress leaders defame India in a foreign country, Naqvi said, referring to Gandhi's comments at an event in the UK.

"Sometimes they compare India with Pakistan, Sri Lanka or any other country, sometimes they raise fake and fabricated bogey of fear and hatred in the country only to defame India and tarnish its strength of harmony and tolerance," Naqvi said.

This clearly reflects the “height of ignorance and idiocy” of the Congress leaders, the minister said.

In a frontal attack on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi had said at an event in the UK last week that the "deep state" in India is "chewing" the Indian state much like in Pakistan.

His remarks evoked a backlash Saturday from the ruling BJP which branded him a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader" who betrayed the country with his remarks made on foreign soil.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, asks him to take off 'Italian glasses' to see development

Latest India News