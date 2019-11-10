Image Source : ANI BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat's car met with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep near Haridwar on Sunday.

He has been admitted to hospital in Haridwar for injuries sustained in the accident. In the meantime, his condition is said to be stable, News agency ANI reported.

Uttarakhand: BJP MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat's car met with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep, today. He has been admitted to hospital in Haridwar for injuries sustained in the accident. His condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/n9s1WWDiZh — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

More details are awaited.