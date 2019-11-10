Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar

Tirath Singh Rawat, the BJP MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal, was injured in a car accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Haridwar Updated on: November 10, 2019 11:41 IST
BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar
Image Source : ANI

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat's car met with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep near Haridwar on Sunday.

He has been admitted to hospital in Haridwar for injuries sustained in the accident. In the meantime, his condition is said to be stable, News agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited. 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCyclone Bulbul: PM Modi reviews situation, assures all possible assistence to Mamata Banerjee