BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over his long pause during Cambridge event: 'Please do a scripted conversation'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent interviews in the UK are once again being used by the BJP to mock the former Congress president. Senior leader and party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya has tweeted a clip from Rahul Gandhi's interview to say that the Congress scion should do proper homework before talking to the press.

"Please do a scripted conversation with a journalist for max impact…" Malviya captioned the clip.

The interviewer in the clip could be seen asking Rahul about his views on violence and non-violence in the context of Indian society. Rahul Gandhi then could be seen wondering what to answer as there was a pin drop silence inside the auditorium.

Rahul Gandhi said "I think... I mean the word that comes to mind is forgiveness. It is not precisely accurate.. its..." and again he was silent. A few from the audience then clapped, drawing Rahul's attention and he said "...I am thinking."

The interviewer sensed that she has asked a question to which Rahul is finding difficult to respond. "I didn't mean to stump you... it's a very obvious question," she said.

"You didn't stump me," Rahul responded. "No one has asked you, I am surprised," the interviewer then said. "No no... they have asked," he replied, adding that "I am trying to go deeper in the answer" amid laughter from the audience.

Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to London. He recently interacted with students at Cambridge University and addressed a conclave 'India at 75'. His comments on India's foreign policy, comparing India with Sri Lanka, drawing a parallel between Ukraine and Ladakh made in the UK have invited sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party has accused Rahul of damaging the image of India.

