BJP leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane to join AAP during Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Goa tomorrow

Vishwajit Rane will be joining AAP at 7 pm on Tuesday along with hundreds of supporters from his constituency.

India TV News Desk
Panaji Published on: November 15, 2021 13:34 IST
Image Source : PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane from the Poriem constituency will join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, said sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Goa from Tuesday. He will reach Goa at 2 pm. This will be his third visit to the poll-bound state this month.

Rane will be joining AAP at 7 pm on Tuesday along with hundreds of supporters from his constituency.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents.

GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

(With ANI inputs)

