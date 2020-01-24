Shocking that Azad Hind Fauj veterans will not be part of R-Day parade: Subaramanian Swamy

Image Source : PTI Shocking that Azad Hind Fauj veterans will not be part of R-Day parade: Subramanian Swamy

Bhartiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday took to Twitter and hinted that the veterans of Azad Hind Fauj will not be the part of the Republic Day Parade.

Swamy said: "Shocking that Namo Government has declined permission to allow the Azad Hind Fauj veterans to be in the January 26th parade."

Meanwhile, grand nephew of Netaji, Chandra Kumar Bose replied to his tweet and said: "If this is true, people of our great nation would like a statement from Hon'ble PM-Shri @narendramodi ji why INA veterans are not being allowed on 26Jan Republic Parade this year, when they took part in 2019. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @JPNadda @Swamy39 @GeneralBakshi @ANI @PTI_News

Subhash Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army played a crucial role in the independence struggle of India. Azad Hind Fauj participated in two military encounters during the Second World War.

Meanwhile, thousands of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26.

