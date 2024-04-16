Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
BJP all set to win historic 3 seats in Kerala, Congress-led UDF ahead: India TV Opinion Poll

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will succeed in opening its account for the first time in Kerala which is considered as a tough turf for the saffron party.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 14:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders in Kerala
Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders in Kerala

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The poll battle in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 reached the pinnacle as just three days to go to vote for the first phase in the 102 Lok Sabha constituency. The main fight is between the ruling coalition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and I.N.D.I.A bloc led by Congress. Both sides are claiming their victory in the Lok Sabha polls. But, what is going in the minds of the voters is a matter of curiosity. India TV-CNX attempted to decode the voters' mood ahead of voting by conducting a fresh opinion poll to predict which side - NDA or I.N.D.I.A would register a victory. 

Kerala remains an invincible citadel for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the saffron party has not succeeded in winning a single seat since the commencement of the party in 1980. Interestingly, in this election, the wait for victory in the state in the general elections may end. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP may get a breakthrough by winning three seats in Kerala. 

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) may win 11, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to secure 6 seats. 

The voting in the southern state will take place on April 26 to elect 20 Members of Parliament (MPs). 

Also read: Annamalai's BJP may spring a surprise in Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress ahead: India TV Opinion Poll

