A bike-rider was killed by a speeding bus in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place on National Highway-5 near Haladiapada Radhabhati area.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Bikash Nayak.

Later, angry locals set the bus on fire and are demanded compensation. The police and fire departments have been alerted.

