Bihar: 5 killed, 3 injured as two groups clash over land dispute in Nalanda

A decade-old land dispute turned deadly on Wednesday when at least five people killed and three others sustained injuries in clashes between two groups in Bihar's Nalanda district.

According to reports, the incident took place in Chhabilapur village of the district when people from one side had gone to the disputed piece of land to plough it. People from the other side arrived at the spot and opened indiscriminate firing killing five persons and injuring others.

"Five people were killed and three injured in a violent clash between two groups over a land dispute in Chhabilapur village. Strict action will be taken against the accused. The investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted Hari Prasath, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalanda, as saying.

He said that the two sides are already fighting the dispute in court.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

