Bihar terror module case: Accused received cryptos from Qatar

Bihar terror module case: The investigation into the Phulwari Sharif terror module case in Bihar has revealed that the accused used to receive funds in the form of cryptocurrencies from Qatar. Marguv Ahmad Danish (26), a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was arrested on July 15 for allegedly operating two WhatsApp groups -- 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and 'Direct Jihad' -- to propagate anti-India views, they said.

The case is at present being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "Investigations have also revealed that Danish was connected with a Pakistan-based fundamentalist group, Tehriq-e-Labbaiq. He was also in regular touch with Faizan, a Pakistani national." "Investigators have found that messages disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being shared on the group (Ghazwa-e-Hind)."

Danish was administrator of the group and also in touch with several other overseas groups, he added. The terror module was unearthed by the police on July 14 with the arrest of three people. The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa, located in Bihar's East Champaran district, and arrested a teacher, identified as Asghar Ali, in connection with the case.

These terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif 15 days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Patna. They held meetings on July 6-7 and used communally inciting speeches. Earlier, similar arrests were made in Telangana's Nizamabad where PFI had organised a similar radicalization camp to recruit and train Muslims in arms. The case has drawn wide attention in Bihar. The Enforcement Directorate has also launched a money laundering probe against PFI in the case.

In the raids carried out by the Bihar Police in Phulwari Sharif, many objectionable documents were recovered. One such document was titled 'Vision 2047 India' had documented ways to launch an armed attack on the Indian State by Indian Muslims aided by Islamic nations like Turkey. Various pamphlets of PFI were also recovered by the police.

