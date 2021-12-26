Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
  4. Muzaffarpur: 6 dead, several trapped in noodle factory's boiler blast

Muzaffarpur: 6 dead, several trapped in noodle factory's boiler blast

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 14:58 IST
Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar.
Image Source : ANI

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar.

At least 5 people have died and six are injured in a boiler blast in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur, informed District Magistrate Pranav Kumar. The explosion took place on Saturday night at 10 pm and was so intense that its noise was heard 5 km away from the spot.

Due to the impact of the explosion, an adjoining flower mill was destroyed and two labourers sleeping inside also sustained injuries. The factory is located in the Bela Industrial area of Muzaffarpur.

While a rescue operation is still underway to remove the debris, sources have said that more than 10 bodies are trapped inside the factory.

Jayant Kant, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, who visited the spot, said, "We have recovered six bodies from the debris so far. Besides, five persons also sustained injuries and are admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital."

"The rescue operation is currently underway. Fire-fighters and police personnel are removing the debris. The exact number of deaths is not ascertained yet."

