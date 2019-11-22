Worrying! 5 lakh including Engineers, MBA apply for Group D-level govt jobs in Bihar

Representational Image

As many as 5 lakh graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders have applied for 166 Group D vacancies in Bihar's Vidhan Sabha. The development is worrisome as these degree holders will work as peons, gardeners, gatekeepers, cleaners if they are selected for the vacant posts. Amit Jaiswal, a post-graduate in English, told ANI he is forced to apply for this job due to unemployment. He said people with higher education degrees do not even get a job with a basic salary of Rs 10,000 in private sector.

The desire for government jobs in Bihar

People with MTech, BTech and Diploma degrees are coming here in large numbers to apply for the job, another job aspirant told ANI. Unemployment is one of the reasons, but the people who have applied for this job want to go for government jobs, he said, adding that they don't want to enter the private sector.

Matter of investigation, Congress leader says

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra termed the situation a "matter of concern and a subject of investigation." "Lakhs of applicants are applying for this job. The interview for the post began in September. According to me, so far 4,32,000 applicants have already appeared in the interview, " Mishra told ANI. He said around 1,500 to 1,600 candidates are appearing in the interview on a daily basis. "Somewhere there is a job crisis and a state of unemployment in Bihar. Hence the people holding MBA and BCA degrees are applying for Group D jobs," he said.

