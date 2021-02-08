Bihar cabinet expansion on Tuesday, Shahnawaz Hussain likely to get place in Nitish's team

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to induct 9 BJP MLAs and 8 from JD-U in his cabinet.

Decks have been cleared for the expansion of Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet in Bihar. The expansion of the cabinet is scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM on Tuesday in Raj Bhawan, Patna. According to sources, as many as nine BJP MLAs will be inducted into the cabinet. Janata Dal-United (JDU) will get eight berths in the NDA government.

From the BJP, Shahnawaz Hussain, who recently took oath as MLC, and international shooter and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh, are likely to join the Nitish cabinet as ministers.

As far as the JDU is concerned, Harlakhi MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar, MLC Neeraj Kumar are likely to be inducted. Nitish Kumar's close aide Shrawan Kumar is also one of the top probables.

The state cabinet can have up to 36 members and at present it has only 13, besides the Chief Minister.

The NDA in Bihar has altogether four constituents BJP, JD(U), former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

At present, the BJP has seven members in the cabinet, including the two Deputy CMs while the JD(U) has only four, besides the Chief Minister.

