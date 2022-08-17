'Will resign if...': JD(U) MLA warns Nitish Kumar, expresses disappointment over cabinet expansion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with new cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Tensions have already started brewing in the JD(U) party, just a day after Bihar cabinet expansion took place on Tuesday (August 16). JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti has warned that she will resign if CM Nitish Kumar doesn't remove leader Leshi Singh from the cabinet. Singh was inducted into the cabinet yesterday for the third time as minister. She has been made the Minister of Food and consumer protection in the Bihar cabinet.

On the other hand, Bharti is upset over not being chosen for the cabinet. Criticizing the move to induct Singh, she said, "Leshi Singh is a minister who gets people murdered for her convenience.

Questions over Kartikeya Singh being chosen as minister

Bima Bharti's warning to resign isn't the first time controversy stirred up over Bihar cabinet expansion. The Mahagathbandhan government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar came into controversy as soon as it was formed. The court issued a warrant against Bihar's new law minister Kartikeya Singh in a kidnapping case. In fact, he was supposed to appear before the court in a kidnapping case on August 16, but he was taking the oath of office. The opposition is now putting the government in the dock regarding this matter.

Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh is an accused in a kidnapping case in 2014. In this case, Singh neither surrendered before the court nor applied for bail. Kartikeya Singh became the Legislative Councilor from Patna by defeating the candidate of JDU in the Legislative Council election.

