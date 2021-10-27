Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar bypolls: Lalu addresses poll rally after 6 years, tears into Nitish Kumar

Lalu Prasad Tarapur rally: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad addressed a poll rally after a gap of six years on Wednesday in Bihar's Tarapur. Though the former Bihar CM looked frail owing to his health issues, Lalu was in his element attacking Nitish Kumar over various issues.

Lalu slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA regime in the state, saying unemployment and corruption have increased manifold under the present regime but nothing has been done to address these issues.

Lalu went on to mock Nitish recalling what he had said about not joining hands with the BJP. "Earlier, he used to say 'mitti mein mil jayenge, lekin BJP ke saath nahi jayenge (I will prefer to die but not to go with the BJP) but see what happened," Lalu said triggering loud applause from the crowd.

"Commenting on my visarjan remark, he (Nitish Kumar) said I will get him killed...I am not going to kill you, you will die yourself," Lalu went on to add.

Voting for bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan is scheduled to be held on October 30 and the results will be announced on November 2.

Though part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), both the RJD and the Congress have announced their candidates further widening the rift between alliance partners.

