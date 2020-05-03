Image Source : AP/FILE Bhim Army leader held for attacking health workers

The Bhim Army district president Upkar Bawra, has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly assaulting a medical staff at district hospital late on Thursday. The incident took place at district hospital of Muzaffarnagar after an argument over medical aid to people who had come from the Purkaji area in the district.

Based on a complaint, the FIR under relevant sections was lodged and Bawra was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Bawra was earlier jailed and later slapped with the NSA in connection with violence on April 2, 2018. He was currently out on bail.

Station house officer of Nagar-Kotwali police station, Anil Kaparwan, confirmed that the Bhim Army leader had been arrested and sent to jail.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage