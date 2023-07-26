World will witness rising stature of India when it hosts G20: PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam's launch | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses at the inauguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi

IECC launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex (IECC) which has been named 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, saying "it's a wonderful sight." Launching the new centre, Prime Minister Modi said "This 'Bharat Mandapam' is a gift for the country as we celebrate 75 years of Independence." Speaking at the event, PM Modi hailed developmental work done during the NDA government and assured the nation that during its third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world.

In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world... Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (PM Modi said this is his guarantee). India's growth will be even faster in BJP's third term, he said. World will witness rising stature of India when newly built 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi hosts G20 summit. After seeing 'Bharat Mandapam' every Indian is happy, full of pride, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister slammed the people with negative thinking for trying to stall development projects in the country. World is accepting that India is mother of democracy. There will be no Indian who will not feel proud about the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said. India is now achieving things that were unimaginable earlier, he said. India can eliminate poverty, PM Modi asserted citing data from Niti Aayog report. In the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years, are taking the country in the right direction. "Think big, dream big, act big - India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle," he said. Taking a pot shot at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar." The Prime Minister also announced that the world's largest museum will be constructed in Delhi. "Soon, the biggest museum of the world - 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' - will be constructed in Delhi," he said. Today is a historic day as it's Kargil Vijay Diwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war, PM Modi mentioned.

