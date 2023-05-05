Char Dham 2023: Badrinath Yatra halted due to heavy debris coming down from hill in Chamoli | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Char Dham 2023: Badrinath Yatra halted due to heavy debris coming down from hill | VIDEO.

Badrinath Yatra update: The Badrinath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted due to adverse weather conditions today (May 5). The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked near Helang village in Chamoli district due to heavy debris coming down from a hill.

The registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has also been suspended till further notice, the officials said.

Meanwhile, intermittent snowfall and rain continued at the Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Monday, prompting authorities to issue an appeal to Chardham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking necessary precautions.

In view of the weather, the Rudraprayag district administration has appealed to pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath to stay where they are for the time being for their safety. The meteorological (MeT) office has also issued a yellow alert for the state for Monday forecasting hailstorms, rain and snowfall at places located above 3,500 metres.

This kind of weather is going to continue till May 4, MeT office Director Bikram Singh said. Pilgrims should avoid going to the high altitude-temples during this period, he said.

Pilgrims, particularly those coming to Kedarnath, are advised to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update and making arrangements for their stay in advance so that they do not face any inconvenience, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said. Snowfall and rain, which had triggered a landslide on the Badrinath national highway on Sunday, disrupting the yatra to the temple for nine hours, continued on Monday too.

The Chardham yatra is a pilgrimage to the Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

