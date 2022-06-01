Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

Highlights Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion

The construction of plinth with granite stone is planned for completion by August 2022

About 17,000 stones will be used in the construction of the plinth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha on Wednesday. The chief minister will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it.

Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion.

The construction work of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, a three-storey structure, is proceeding as per schedule, an official had confirmed earlier.

According to the statement from the Ram temple construction committee Chairman Nripendra Misra's office, the construction of the plinth with granite stone, which started in February 2022, is planned for completion by August 2022.

About 17,000 stones of size 5ftx2.5ftx3ft will be used in the construction of the plinth.

"Proven and tested quality of granite stone is being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The Container Corporation of India, Ministry of Railways, has extended full support in the speedy movement of granite to Ayodhya. The super structure of the temple will have carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone. The carving work has already begun. Till now, approximately 75,000 cft (cubic feet) stone carving has been completed. The total requirement is about 4.45 lakh cft stone for the super structure alone in the temple," the statement said.

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up: Adityanath

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple town of Kashi appears to be waking up, as are Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimish Dham.

There has been no communal riot in the state, he told the BJP's one-day state executive meeting in Lucknow and mentioned recent festivals to say that for the first time in the state the namaz on the last Friday before Eid was not held on roads.

Adityanath referred to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to say one lakh devotees visit Kashi every day and the place is proving the significance of its name in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Ploy to 'trap' MNS workers into legal hassles: Raj Thackeray on deferring his Ayodhya visit

Latest India News