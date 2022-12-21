UP CM Yogi Adityanath avers resolution of 'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga will be fulfilled before Kumbh 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the resolution of 'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga will be fulfilled ahead of Prayagraj Kumbh in 2025.

According to a release issued by the state government, the CM also gave the necessary guidelines while reviewing the implementation of the 'Namami Gange' project.

Notably, the 'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga initiative was launched by Namo Gange Trust to aware and educates people to save and avoid any activity which spoils the rivers, ponds, well, lake, oceans and all other natural resources of water.

The second National Ganga Council meeting is scheduled on December 30. "The river Ganges is a unique gift of nature to Uttar Pradesh. The river covers a significant part of Uttar Pradesh. It is the central point of our faith and the economy's mainstay," said the statement.

'Namami Gange Project going as per plan'

According to the statement, satisfactory results have been achieved in the ongoing "Namami Gange Project" under the Prime Minister's direction with the goal of making the Ganga and its tributaries "Aviral-Nirmal" (clean and having uninterrupted flow).

The statement claimed that the central, as well as state administrations, are also receiving public support in their efforts to clean up the Ganga and its tributaries. Nowadays, technology is being employed to clean the water bodies, and dolphins have returned to the Ganges.

The resolve to make Maa Ganga Aviral-Nirmal will be completed before the commencement of Prayagraj Kumb 2025, the statement read, adding that the process of installation of STPs to save the rivers from sewage dirt and toxic water should be expedited.

'Arth Ganga' campaign to benefit several people

It is worth mentioning here that Arth Ganga' campaign is likely to benefit crores of people whose livelihood depends on Ganga. With the target of contributing 3% to the GDP from Arth Ganga, the statement government is committed to making concerted efforts, as per the statement.

"Efforts should be made to develop it as a model with the help of experts. Efforts should be made to develop Ganga nursery with the help of women's self-help groups, ex-servicemen etc. Here, we should create the entire value chain from nursery to processing of fruits. These 'Ganga products' can become a permanent source of income for the people on the banks of the Ganges," the statement added.

