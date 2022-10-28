Government's Namami Gange plan for cleaning Yamuna

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Under the Namami Gange programme, a total of 11 projects for treatment of 1268 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of Rs 2009 crore under Namami Gange Program by NMCG to conserve the River Yamuna.

Yamuna is one of the sacred rivers of India and the largest tributary of Ganga River. It originates from the Yamunotri glacier in Uttarakhand passing through Himachal Pradesh, Tajewala - Haryana, Wajirabad- Delhi, Okhla – Delhi, Okhla barrage to confluence point of Chambal River and finally merges into Ganga at Prayagraj.

The total length of the Yamuna up to its point of confluence with the Ganga at Prayagraj is 1376 km, its catchment area is spread over 3.67 lakh square kms.

The major share of these projects are being borne by Central Government through Namami Gange Programme. The share of the Central government in these projects of Rs 2009 crore is Rs 1477 crore while the share of Delhi government is Rs 531 crore.

These projects have been targeted to create a total treatment capacity of 1268 MLD in the catchment area of Coronation Pillar, Kondli (204 MLD), Okhla (564 MLD) and Rithala (182 MLD) in Delhi.

564 MLD STP at Okhla will be chemical-less, environment friendly, and is the largest plant in Asia with 50% energy self-sufficiency in plant operation and 3rd largest in the world. These three projects are targeted to be completed by December 2022.

The construction of 318 MLD (70 MGD) STP at Coronation Pillar, Delhi for pollution abatement works for Yamuna river was done at an estimated cost of Rs 515.07 crore on cost sharing basis 50:50. The share of the Central Govt. is Rs 207.39 crore for this project.

Due to regular monitoring by the central government under Namami Gange, the 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar was completed and commissioned in March 2022. The treated effluent after tertiary treatment has improved the water quality in Najafgarh drain and ultimately reduced the pollution in Yamuna River.

