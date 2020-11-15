Monday, November 16, 2020
     
RSS actively supporting community during coronavirus pandemic, says Australian envoy

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday and said the organisation has been actively supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2020 23:24 IST
Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday
Image Source : TWITTER

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday and said the organisation has been actively supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The @RSSorg has been actively supporting the community during COVID19. I met with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared the relief measures the organisation has adopted across India during these challenging times," O'Farrell tweeted.

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting which took place at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

Last year, a meeting was held between Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner. The RSS keeps having such meetings in keeping with its outreach initiatives. 

