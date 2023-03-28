LIVE UPDATES: Atiq Ahmad begins his journey from Prayagraj to Sabarmati Jail after court decision I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atiq Ahmad journey from Prayagraj to Sabarmati Jail begins

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad is being taken to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad from Naini jail in Prayagraj after the court on Tuesday gave him a life sentence in a kidnapping case.

Earlier today, an MP-MLA court held gangster-politician Ahmed and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla held Ahmed, Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

7 acquitted in the case

Seven others including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf have been acquitted in the case, he said. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court later in the day.

After the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

Umesh Pal had alleged that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother and others.

The police had submitted a chargesheet in the matter against 11 people. One of them later died.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of being involved in a conspiracy, while they were both in prison, to kill Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24.

