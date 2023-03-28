Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Prayagraj court to pronounce verdict in 2006 murder case today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Atiq Ahmed LIVE: Prayagraj court to pronounce verdict in 2006 murder case today

Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates : Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf will be presented in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal in 2006. Pal was a witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ahmed was brought to the city's Naini jail on Monday after travelling a distance of 1,200 km from Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail under high security as well as fears of an encounter on the way while Ashraf was brought from the Bareilly Central Jail, and his convoy reached an hour-and-a-half after Ahmed entered the jail. The former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Meanwhile, a CBI court in Lucknow rejected a plea moved by Ahmed and his son Umar, seeking a clean chit in an extortion case.

