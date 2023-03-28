Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
  Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Prayagraj court to pronounce verdict in 2006 murder case today
Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Prayagraj court to pronounce verdict in 2006 murder case today

Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: The brothers will be presented in court in connection to the kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Prayagraj Updated on: March 28, 2023 8:38 IST
Atiq Ahmed LIVE: Prayagraj court to pronounce verdict in 2006 murder case today

Atiq Ahmed LIVE Updates: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf will be presented in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal in 2006. Pal was a witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ahmed was brought to the city's Naini jail on Monday after travelling a distance of 1,200 km from Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail under high security as well as fears of an encounter on the way while Ashraf was brought from the Bareilly Central Jail, and his convoy reached an hour-and-a-half after Ahmed entered the jail. The former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Meanwhile, a CBI court in Lucknow rejected a plea moved by Ahmed and his son Umar, seeking a clean chit in an extortion case. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Hearing to only be held in the Umesh Pal abduction case today: Bar association

    The hearing will not be held in any other cases except the Umesh Pal abduction case today in the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj, said the District Bar Association, Prayagraj. 

     

  • Mar 28, 2023 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Security deployed outside Umesh Pal's residence in Prayagraj

    Security deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence ahead of the hearing on his abduction case in MP-MLA court of Prayagraj, later today. 

     

  • Mar 28, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Lucknow court rejects plea of Atiq Ahmed, son Umar seeking clean chit in 2018 abduction case

    The court of Special CBI Judge Ajay Vikram Singh has summoned Ahmed, Umar and the other accused on April 7 for framing charges. 

