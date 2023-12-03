Assembly Elections results: Smriti Irani credits BJP's win to 'The Modi Magic!'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Irani with BJP leaders

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inching towards victory in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — Union Minister Smriti Irani credited the success to Prime Minister Modi. As per the latest figures available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It has already nearly won in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 114 seats while the Congress was ahead in 68, according to Election Commission trends.

In a series of posts, the Union Minister heaped praises on PM Modi.

'Modi magic worked'

As vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections showed the BJP leading in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him. Chouhan also said they have properly implemented welfare schemes of the "double engine" government (of BJP at the Centre and in the state).

More details awaited

