'Farewell of BJP': Congress outlines its commitments as Assembly polls are announced in 5 states

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed the party's determination to reach out to the public with vigor as assembly polls were scheduled in five states. He emphasised the Congress's commitment to public welfare, social justice, and progressive development as the pillars of its campaign.

Congress aims to replace BJP in five states

Kharge declared, "With the announcement of elections in 5 states, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced. In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, the Congress party will go to the people with strength."

Focus on public welfare, social justice, and development

The Congress party's campaign will be centered on public welfare, social justice, and progressive development, according to Kharge.

Assembly polls schedule

The Election Commission has revealed that five states—Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana—will hold assembly elections on various dates from November 7 to 30, with vote counting slated for December 3. These elections are being seen as a significant precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

CWC meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed party leaders at a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, emphasizing the importance of coordination, discipline, and unity among party workers for the upcoming elections in five states.

Kharge reiterated the party's demand for a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs based on their population. He pointed out that the BJP has remained silent on this issue and stressed the need for socio-economic data on weaker sections for a fair share in welfare schemes and social justice.

Kharge also announced the party's commitment to implementing women's reservation if they come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He urged party leaders to expedite efforts to highlight government failures and counter the "false propaganda" of the ruling BJP, which is expected to increase as elections approach.

Addressing the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, Kharge called for meticulous coordination, discipline, and unity within the party. He highlighted challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and the government's failure to implement the Old Pension Scheme, along with divisive tactics and the misuse of autonomous bodies by the ruling party.

Kharge stressed the importance of establishing a government in 2024 that addresses the country's grave challenges and caters to marginalized groups, youth, women, farmers, and laborers. He emphasized the need to propagate the accomplishments of Congress-led state governments and past Congress governments to instill faith among the public.

Kharge noted the renewed enthusiasm among party cadres after decisive victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and urged them to put in their utmost effort to win in the five states where elections are scheduled. The assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will take place on various dates starting from November 7, with vote counting on December 3.

This meeting marks the second gathering of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) under Kharge's leadership, following its formation in August. The previous meeting was held in Hyderabad last month.

