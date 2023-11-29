Exit Poll Result 2023 Date: Exit polls to be out after Telangana voting on November 30, check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will be declared on November 30.

Exit Poll Results 2023: The results of the exit polls conducted by different media organisations in all the five poll-bound states will be out only after voting in Telangana ends - at 6 pm on November 30. With this, the ban imposed by the Election Commission of India on publishing exit polls will also be lifted and media organisations will be free to show the prediction of the Assembly polls result. However, the results for the Assembly elections in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 3. Most of the media organisations conduct exit polls through their surveys. They ask people from different castes, age groups, genders and regions whom they voted for. India TV will also conduct an exit poll in association with the CNX agency. Election Coverage

A look at the states where polls were conducted

Madhya Pradesh: The BJP-ruled state went on a single-phase voting on November 17 which will decide the fate of 2,533 candidates, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP and former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh surpassing the 75 per cent record in 2018. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress are locked in a direct fight in the state. The total number of voters as per electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh is 5,61,36,229. The total number of polling stations for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls in 2023 is 64,523. In Madhya Pradesh, 35 Assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

What are exit polls?

The exit polls are a way to understand the voters' mood after using their voting rights. The election exit polls are one of the credible ways to predict the election outcome or the final result. The exit polls have been conducted by gathering information from voters of different regions and constituencies outside the polling booths. Different media organisations conduct opinion polls also before the voting. The exit polls are post-vote polls and the opinion polls are pre-vote polls.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

Most of the media organisations conduct exit polls through the random sampling method. However, some organisations also pick systematic sampling to determine the final outcome. They ask people from different castes, age groups, genders and regions whom they voted for.

