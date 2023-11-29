Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result 2023: Exit Poll results for Chhattisgarh will be out with the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Telangana getting over today (November 30). Different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm. Along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram went for polls between November 7 and November 30. While voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram occurred in one phase, voting in Chhattisgarh was conducted over two phases on November 7 and November 17. On December 3, the results of all state Assembly elections will be announced. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. Election Coverage

How many Assembly seats are there in Chhattisgarh?

There are 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh. 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The term of the present Chhattisgarh Assembly is from January 4, 2019, to January 3, 2024. Congress party's Bhupesh Baghel is the present Chief Minister of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the two important parties in the state. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the other two important parties in the state. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the Congress emerged as the winner with 68 seats. The incumbent BJP under Dr Raman Singh managed to win just 15 seats in the election. Raman Singh was the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister from 2003 to 2018.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls and surveys are useful tools that voters can use to voice their opinions after exercising their right to vote. One reliable method of predicting the outcome of the vote or the final result is to use election exit polls. Data from voters in various constituencies and areas has been gathered outside polling booths for the exit polls. Prior to elections, a lot of media outlets also conduct surveys and opinion polls.

Exit polls and surveys are conducted after the election, whereas opinion polls and surveys are conducted before the election. Exit polls, also referred to as post-election surveys, are used to gather additional information about voters' intentions. Finding out voter preferences is the main objective of these exit polls or surveys, which are conducted before the actual counting day. Each of these organisations then releases these exit polls based on the responses from voters.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

When conducting exit polls, most media outlets employ random sample techniques. However, some organisations also decide to use systematic sampling to determine the outcome. Voters of different ages, sexes, castes, and regions are asked whom they voted for.