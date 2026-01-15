Laikey Laikaa first posters: Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma lean on 'love, pain and trust' in new film The makers of Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma's upcoming film Laikey Laikaa unveiled the first-look posters of the lead actors on Thursday, January 15, 2026. For the caption, they wrote, "Love. Pain. Trust (sic)." Take a look here.

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma are all set to appear in Saurabh Gupta's romantic drama film Laikey Laikaa. The makers of the film unveiled the first-look posters of the lead actors on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The first-look poster images introduce the actors in a street-style aesthetic background layered with modern graffiti.

Sharing the first-look posters, the production house Phantom Studios wrote, "Love. Pain. Trust (sic)." For the unversed, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Meanwhile, Abhay Verma made his Bollywood debut with the 2024 film Munjya.

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma's first look posters from Laikey Laikaa out

The first poster of Laikey Laikaa captures Abhay and Rasha locked in a passionate kiss inside a narrow lane. Both appear blood-soaked, reflecting the film's intense storyline. Abhay is seen wearing a dark jacket, while Rasha is seen in a light-coloured traditional kurti which has red stains. The post also features individual looks of Rasha and Abhay, offering a glimpse into the upcoming film. Take a look below:

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement in the comments section and wrote, “Insaneeeee (sic).” One Instagram user commented, "Can't wait! This is going to be jaw-dropping (sic)." Another added, "Every poster screams a story of love, pain, and trust. Can't wait to witness the magic in theatres (sic)."

Laikey Laikaa first poster

Earlier this year, the makers revealed the first poster of the film online. They captioned the post, "Earn Love! Saurabh Gupta, Phantom Studios x N2O Films, Bhavna Talwar / Raghav Gupta, Zee Music (sic)." The poster features the lead actors in a raw and gritty look, with blood-soaked pink and blue-coloured shoes.

Laikey Laikaa release timeline

The romantic drama film, Laikey Laikaa, is scheduled to hit the screens in Summer 2026. However, the makers have yet to announce the film's release date.

