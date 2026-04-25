Massive blaze sweeps through 16-bigha slum cluster in South 24 Parganas, rail services disrupted

Kolkata:

A major fire broke out near the railway tracks close to Santoshpur station in West Bengal's Maheshtala area on Saturday. The blaze engulfed an old slum settlement spread across nearly 16 bighas. The visuals of the incident showed thick columns of black smoke blanketing the surroundings.

Following the incident, operations on the Sealdah–Budge Budge route were halted for a period as a precaution. Officials confirmed that train movement was temporarily suspended to prevent any risk to passengers and railway infrastructure.

Firefighters battle the flames

Four fire tenders reached the spot and began efforts to contain the blaze. Fire officials said the congested layout of the shanties made the task challenging. Emergency teams continued working to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby residential pockets.

Area chokes under dense smoke

Locals reported that visibility dropped sharply as the fire intensified. Many residents evacuated the area, while others attempted to salvage belongings from the burning settlement. Authorities urged people to stay away from the site until the smoke cleared.