West Bengal: At least three dead after fire engulfs warehouse in South 24 Parganas

Kolkata:

At least three people have died in a fire that broke out at a warehouse on Monday in the Najirabad area of South 24 Parganas district, police said. The blaze, which started around 3 am under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station, was finally brought under control after a seven-hour operation, a senior police official said.

Twelve fire engines were deployed to tackle the fire.

Police and fire brigade teams recovered three charred bodies during their search at the site. Baruipur Police District SP Shubhendu Kumar said the identities of the deceased could not yet be confirmed, as the bodies were badly burnt.

Earlier reports indicated that six people were missing, but their current whereabouts remain unclear. Authorities warned that it would only be possible to confirm if more people were trapped once the debris is completely cleared.

Power Minister Aroop Biswas, who visited the scene, said that thick smoke made it difficult to verify if anyone else was inside the warehouse.

"Demolition squad of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been brought in to break the walls to let the smoke out," he said.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are still under investigation, officials said.

Five killed in fire at furniture shop in Hyderabad

Earlier on Sunday, five persons, including two children and an elderly woman, were killed in a fire at a furniture shop in Hyderabad. The victims died of asphyxiation.

The owner of the shop has been arrested by the police and a case has been filed against him under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"We got information that five people were missing. We were able to retrieve all the five bodies, including those of two boys and an elderly woman from different places within the cellar of the building on Sunday," a senior police official told PTI.