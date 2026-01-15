Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Economist Laveesh Bhandari seeks R&D-driven solution to toxic air He emphasised that strengthening public transport is essential in any case and must be significantly improved to address the pollution challenge effectively. Bhandari said there were ample clean energy options available and argued that fossil fuels should be taxed.

New Delhi:

Laveesh Bhandari, president and senior fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, said that encouraging public transport is the most important and economically viable solution to tackle rising pollution levels. Speaking at India TV's Pollution Ka Solution Conclave, Bhandari noted that pollution would persist even if all vehicles were converted to electric, as electric vehicles also contribute to pollution.

He emphasised that strengthening public transport is essential in any case and must be significantly improved to address the pollution challenge effectively. Bhandari said there were ample clean energy options available and argued that fossil fuels should be taxed, while green energy should be made tax-free.

He also emphasised that adequate funds must be allocated to research and development. Citing traditional tandoors as a major source of pollution, he said focused R&D was required to develop pollution-free alternatives.

He added that even if people feel an initial burden, it would gradually ease with policy corrections and structural adjustments.

Odd-even rule not a permanent solution

During the discussion, Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director at the Centre for Science and Environment, said that implementing the odd-even rule for vehicles and sprinkling water are not permanent solutions. She said when dust rises, sprinkling water makes the dust particles heavier, causing them to settle. After some time, the dust particles dry up and mix back into the air.

She said to clean Delhi air, pollution must also be reduced in NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and other nearby areas. During the conclave, both experts were asked what activities people in the Delhi NCR region should immediately stop and what they should start doing to reduce pollution. In response, they said people should immediately stop using petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles and start using electric vehicles (EVs).