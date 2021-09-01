Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam releases new SOPs for Covid; partial curfew in place

The Assam government has announced new Covid restrictions as the total caseload in the northeastern state reached 5,89,426 after 570 more people tested positive.

These rules came into effect from September 1, 11:00 AM:

Partial curfew time will be from 9 PM to 5 AM in effect since 11 AM of 1st September.

Areas, where more than 10 Covid cases are found, would be declared as containment zones.

Marriages/functions/funerals/last rites can have a gathering of up to 50 people.

Religious places shall have a congregation of up to 40 people.

Weekly haats can be open for 6 hours only

With the death of persons in Kamrup Metro and one each in Jorhat, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,660, the National Health Mission said. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too. The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it said.

Out of the new cases, the highest 131 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 37 each in Jorhat and Golaghat, and 30 in Sivasagar. At present, Assam has 5,554 active cases, while a total of 2,16,74,871 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

With the detection of 570 coronavirus patients against the testing of 88,519 tests on Tuesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent for the day.

Meanwhile, 624 patients recuperated from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 5,76,865. The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 97.87 per cent. The state has inoculated over 1.75 crore people to date, of whom 31,25,844 have received both doses, it said.

