Assam: One dead, three seriously injured in bee attack in Morigaon

In a shocking incident, a man was killed and three others seriously injured after being stung by a swarm of bees in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Morigaon Circuit House Road around 9 am when three bee hives on a tree in the area were damaged purportedly by birds, causing the bees to go on a stinging spree.

A police official said, "Several persons in the area were stung by the bees in which four were seriously injured and taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital. One of them, identified as Dipak Nandi, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The three other persons are undergoing treatment."

The official said the road has been closed to the public and forest department personnel are undertaking fogging and taking other measures to bring the situation under control.

(With PTI inputs)

