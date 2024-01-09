Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in parts of Shajapur after stone pelting on religious procession

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police conducts flag march

Shajapur: The district administration has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in parts of Shajapur city in Madhya Pradesh, after some people threw stones on participants of a religious procession following a dispute. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area. This measure is taken to maintain law and order and prevent any potential escalation of tensions or violence.

Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna in a post on X said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed with immediate effect in three areas - Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura. He further said that the situation is currently peaceful and a case has been registered against the miscreants and further legal action is being taken.

In the controversy related to the Akshat Kalas Yatra in the Shajapur district headquarters, the police raised awareness by conducting a flag march in the respective areas through the use of loudspeakers. Additional SP TS Baghel led this flag march.

Regarding the matter, MP Manohar Solanki reached Shajapur and, while speaking to the media, condemned the incident. He stated that both the state and central governments will make every possible effort to maintain peace in the city, and the administration will take appropriate action.

One perosn injured in stone pelting

During a religious procession in the Magaria area of Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, an incident occurred where stone-pelting took place following a dispute. As a result, one person sustained injuries. A police official said that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

In an incident near a mosque on Nag-Nagin Road, a group of people participating in a routine evening procession ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was stopped by seven to eight individuals around 8:30 pm on Monday, as per the FIR registered on a complaint by one Mohit Rathore, who was part of the procession.

Participants were manhandled, stones pelted

The persons told them not to take out the procession from the area and a group of people gathered there subsequently, the FIR stated. The procession participants were manhandled and stones were pelted at them, it said.

The complainant alleged that the group was attacked with swords, and stones were thrown at them from rooftops during the incident. Following the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 24 identified people and 15 unidentified persons.

Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot after the incident. Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad went to a local police station after the incident and demanded action against the accused.

(Input from Vindo Joshi)

