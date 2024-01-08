'If you are not a CM, your pics will be soon disappeared from hoardings': Shivraj Singh Chouhan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was replaced by Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, once again expressed his pain saying a few party workers worship one if he is the CM and even his pictures will be disappeared from the hoardings if he is not holding the post.

"It is good that I am getting some time to work away from politics. There are very good workers in politics too. There are leaders like Modi ji who live for the country. But, there are also people, who change their colour, if one is the chief minister, they treat his feet like a lotus, later if he is not in power, then his photos disappear from the hoardings like the horns from the head of a donkey," he said while addressing a religious event.

Chouhans 'vanvas' remark

Earlier also he displayed his disappointment after losing the CM post. On January 3, Chouhan was heard as saying that sometimes one ends up in 'vanvas' (exile) while waiting for 'rajtilak' (coronation).

Chouhan, while addressing a gathering in Shahganj town under his Budhni assembly seat got emotional and said he will continue to be among the people, especially his sisters.

"I will not go anywhere. I will live here and die here," Chouhan said when a couple of women sitting in the audience shouted "bhaiyya (brother), don't go anywhere leaving us alone." And added, "The new government will take forward all these works. There must be some big objective somewhere, sometimes by the time 'rajtilak' takes place, one even ends up in 'vanvas' (exile). But all this happens to fulfil some or the other objective," Chouhan told the gathering.

'Mama Ka Ghar' nameplate comes up at Chouhan's new house

Recently, a new signboard 'Mama Ka Ghar' came up at the residence of Chouhan in Bhopal. The senior BJP leader is respectfully referred to as 'Mama' in the state due to the welfare schemes for women during his tenure as the CM. "The address has changed, but Mama's house is still Mama's house. I will remain connected to you like a brother and uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you," Chouhan said after a nameplate with 'Mama Ka Ghar' was fixed at his residence.

