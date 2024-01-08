Monday, January 08, 2024
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi is still a kid, he keeps making yatras for fun: Kiren Rijiju on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Rahul Gandhi is still a kid, he keeps making yatras for fun: Kiren Rijiju on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will cover around 6,700 km - mostly on buses with stretches of walking - and culminate on March 20, comes nearly year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Golaghat (Assam) Updated on: January 08, 2024 18:14 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', saying he is a kid and he keeps holding yatras (march) for masti (fun). He was speaking at a government event in Assam's Golaghat.

"I don't understand why people are talking about his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It does not mean anything to us. The program which we are doing, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, is for the people. If he does a yatra for his enjoyment, how will it benefit the people?... His Yatra is for his fun, it is not going to benefit anyone," the senior BJP leader said.

Rijiju said Gandhi keeps making controversial statements and he has never done beneficial work in his life. 

"He is not mature. He is still a baby. He has aged but his thoughts are still like that of a child. We don't take him seriously. Congress and the leftists promote him, but it is not important for the country. Schemes launched by PM Modi are important for the country," the Union Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is an exercise seen as the party's attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi will start his yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14.

