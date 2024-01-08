Rahul Gandhi is still a kid, he keeps making yatras for fun: Kiren Rijiju on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', saying he is a kid and he keeps holding yatras (march) for masti (fun). He was speaking at a government event in Assam's Golaghat.

"I don't understand why people are talking about his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It does not mean anything to us. The program which we are doing, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, is for the people. If he does a yatra for his enjoyment, how will it benefit the people?... His Yatra is for his fun, it is not going to benefit anyone," the senior BJP leader said.

Rijiju said Gandhi keeps making controversial statements and he has never done beneficial work in his life.

"He is not mature. He is still a baby. He has aged but his thoughts are still like that of a child. We don't take him seriously. Congress and the leftists promote him, but it is not important for the country. Schemes launched by PM Modi are important for the country," the Union Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is an exercise seen as the party's attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi will start his yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14.

