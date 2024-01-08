Sanjay Singh arrives in police van to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP MP Singh files his nomination at the Delhi transport commissioner's office in Civil Lines, New Delhi

Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with party colleagues Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta filed his nomination for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections on Monday. Singh got special permission from the court to file his nomination. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who reached Civil Lines to file his nomination, was seen raising his fist in the air in the presence of heavy security.

After the AAP MP filed his nomination, his wife Anita Singh said he was filled with excitement after meeting the party workers.

We have faith in the judiciary, he will be released soon and will go back to the Parliament," she added.

The anti-money laundering agency (ED) had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. Singh strongly rebutted the claim.

The AAP had on Friday nominated Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate, and renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The six-year term of Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport commissioner's office in Civil Lines, the officials said.

The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19. The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10.The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 12.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meet to discuss seat-sharing, discussions to continue in future