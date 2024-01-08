Ram temple inauguration: Visually impaired Muslim poet from Madhya Pradesh gets invitation for consecration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Proposed model of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram temple inauguration: Setting a perfect example of communal harmony, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra temple trust has invited a visually impaired Muslim bhajan singer and poet from Madhya Pradesh to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.

Akbar Taj (42), who is a resident of Hafla Beepla village in Khandwa district, has expressed happiness on being invited for the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

'Will recite poems on Lord Ram'

He said that he would reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 14 and recite his poems on Lord Ram. "I visit the entire country but I am feeling very happy on being invited to Ayodhya and that too on behalf of Ram ji Bhadracharya (Hindu spiritual leader). I am leaving many other programmes and going there," he said.

Taj, who has been writing and singing poems and bhajans in praise of Lord Ram since childhood, said he belongs to a very poor family and lives in a 'kutcha' house.



Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

