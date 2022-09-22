Assam: Man beaten up brutally on suspicion of being child lifter in Cachar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. A man was beaten up brutally on suspicion of being child lifter in Assam's Cachar.

Highlights A man was brutally beaten up by some people in Cachar district of Assam

His vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper, said police

The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital

Assam news: A man was brutally beaten up by some people and his vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper in Cachar district of Assam, said police on Wednesday (September 21).

"Some people attacked a person and set fire to a vehicle. The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital. We have registered a case in connection with today's incident and we will take stern action against the culprits," said SP Numal Mahatta.

He further urged people not to believe in any rumours.

"I request all the citizens of Cachar district that, don't believe any rumours. If they found any person who is spreading rumours or found any suspected person then inform the police immediately and we will take action. Don't take law in your hands," added Mahatta.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Kerala: Minor tribal children beaten up by neighbour for playing in his paddy field

Latest India News