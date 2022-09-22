Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
  Assam: Man beaten up brutally on suspicion of being child lifter in Cachar

Assam: Man beaten up brutally on suspicion of being child lifter in Cachar

Assam news: "The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital," said police.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Cachar (Assam) Published on: September 22, 2022 8:08 IST
Highlights

  • A man was brutally beaten up by some people in Cachar district of Assam
  • His vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper, said police
  • The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital

Assam news:  A man was brutally beaten up by some people and his vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper in Cachar district of Assam, said police on Wednesday (September 21).

"Some people attacked a person and set fire to a vehicle. The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital. We have registered a case in connection with today's incident and we will take stern action against the culprits," said SP Numal Mahatta.

He further urged people not to believe in any rumours.

"I request all the citizens of Cachar district that, don't believe any rumours. If they found any person who is spreading rumours or found any suspected person then inform the police immediately and we will take action. Don't take law in your hands," added Mahatta.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

(With ANI inputs) 

