Image Source : PTI Govt-run madrassas to shut soon in Assam; Govt tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassas

The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa in the state, as the three-day Assam Legislative Assembly session begins today. Talking to the media ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that once the bill is passed, the practice of running madrassa by the state government will come to an end.

Today I shall introduce a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa. Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by Muslim League govt in pre-Independence Assam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 28, 2020

In October, Sarma had announced that the Madrasa Board in Assam would be dissolved and all state-run madrasas would be turned into general schools. He had further clarified that the government does not intend to shut down the private madrasas.

According to reports, there are 614 government-aided and recognised madrassas and about 900 private madrassas in Assam. The state spends Rs 260 crore annually for it. There are nearly 1,000 recognised Sanskrit tols, of which about 100 are government-aided.

There are 610 state-run madrassas in Assam, and the state government has spent Rs 260 crore annually for it.

The Assam Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, had on December 15 gave its go-ahead to the proposal of shutting down all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools).

Latest India News