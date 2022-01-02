Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
  4. Special holidays granted to Assam govt employees by CM to 'spend quality time' with family

Special holidays granted to Assam govt employees by CM to 'spend quality time' with family

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that employees should spend quality time with their parents or in-laws.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Guwahati Published on: January 02, 2022 19:06 IST
assam special holidays
Image Source : PTI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A special 2-day holiday has been granted to Assam government employees on January 6 and 7, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday. He said that employees should spend quality time with their parents or in-laws.

Announcing the days designated as 'special' holidays, the CM tweeted, "I urge Assam Govt employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 & 7, 2022 designated as spl holidays. I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a New Assam & New India with blessings of their parents".

 

