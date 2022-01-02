Special holidays granted to Assam govt employees by CM to 'spend quality time' with family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A special 2-day holiday has been granted to Assam government employees on January 6 and 7, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday. He said that employees should spend quality time with their parents or in-laws.

Announcing the days designated as 'special' holidays, the CM tweeted, "I urge Assam Govt employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 & 7, 2022 designated as spl holidays. I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a New Assam & New India with blessings of their parents".

