Assam: Forest ranger trampled to death, three others injured in elephant attack

Forest ranger trampled to death in Assam

Wild elephants killed a forest ranger and critically injured three personnel of the department in Assam's Jorhat district, an official said here on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the forest personnel led by the ranger of Mariani forest range launched an operation to push back a herd of wild elephants into the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary as they were creating havoc at Bijoynagar in Titabor subdivision.

The 51-year-old forest ranger Atul Kalita had tried to chase away the herd by firing in the air but his service rifle did not work. Three elephants of the herd then moved towards him and trampled him to death. The three forest personnel tried to rescue him but were also attacked and injured.

The three were admitted to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition. The herd is still roaming in the area creating panic among the locals. The forest workers are trying to push them back to the forest, the official said.

